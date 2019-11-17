Eager Saudis prepare to snap up stakes in ‘crown jewel’ Aramco

“No voice is louder than that of the Aramco IPO, the largest IPO on earth,” declared Ahmed al-Arfaj, a Saudi Arabian TV talk show host, drumming up demand for what could be the world’s biggest initial public offering.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco began its repeatedly delayed share sale on Sunday, offering retail investors and institutions a stake in the world’s most profitable company through a listing on Riyadh’s Tadawul bourse.

Saudis clamouring to own part of the world’s top oil exporter can go online or to local banks, which have extended working hours to meet high expected demand during a sale process that runs until November 28.

Retail investors will be sold up to 0.5% of Aramco, about $8.5 billion worth of shares, in the IPO, which values the company at $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

Ahmed Sanad, 37, who signed up himself and his family on Sunday at a Saudi British Bank (SABB) branch in central Riyadh called the IPO “the talk of the town” and “a global event”.

“I don’t think anyone will miss the opportunity,” he told Reuters. “There are no better options at the current time.”

Roadside billboards and shopping mall adverts have trailed the listing for weeks, hailing “Saudi Aramco, soon on Tadawul”. On social media, in cafes and at family gatherings across the country, it has dominated conversations.

The marketing blitz contrasts with the other bumper share sale this month, the secondary listing of Chinese retail titan Alibaba, which is not expected to carry out an advertising campaign for what will be Hong Kong’s first paperless listing.

Abdullah al-Faqeeh, a 29-year-old dentist, said he began saving up to buy shares once de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the plans nearly four years ago.

“I will invest in the company for the long term,” he told Reuters. “I will get bonus shares, and with the profits, I will buy more shares. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Retail investors will be entitled to one bonus Aramco share for every 10 they buy if they hold on to their stock for at least 180 days. Up to 5 million people are expected to participate, local media reports.

Thousands of Saudis were seeking to invest on behalf of their dependents, to increase the number of shares they can buy, two bankers told Reuters.

Saudi banks are also marketing loans, with some offering four times the usual limits, two other financial sources said, adding that they are able to do so as they will hold the stock on behalf of clients so have it as security.

Over the weekend, senior Muslim clerics including royal court adviser Sheikh Abdullah al-Mutlaq declared that investing in Aramco was permissible.

