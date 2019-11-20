Portuguese / Spanish / English

Thousands of students join anti-establishment protests in Iraq

Protesters climb concrete block walls during an anti-government protest at al-Khalani Square in central Baghdad, Iraq on 14 November, 2019 [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Thousands of Iraqi students joined the ongoing anti-establishment protests in Baghdad and some southern provinces, Anadolu reported.

The agency said a state of calm prevailed in Baghdad, Basra, Maysan, Nasiriyah, Muthanna, Diwaniya, Najaf, Karbala, Wasit and Hilla where no violence was recorded against the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, army spokesman Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf said “arrest warrants have been issued for those who close schools under the Anti-Terrorism Law”, adding that shutting down schools “is a serious crime and the perpetrators will be immediately referred to courts”.

The past weeks have witnessed an almost complete disruption of education in many schools and higher education institutes and universities in solidarity with the protesters’ demands.

The political forces in Iraq gave the government 45 days to reform the cabinet and issue solutions to the people’s grievances.

