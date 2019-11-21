Netanyahu greenlights bill to annex Jordan Valley

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly agreed yesterday that Likud’s bill which stipulates annexation of the Jordan Valley should be passed to the Knesset for approval, Israeli media reported.

According to the Times of Israel, this measure came following the US’ announcement that settlement in the occupied West Bank can no longer be seen as illegal.

The bill, the Times of Israel said, was proposed earlier this month by MK Sharren Haskel from the Likud, it was held back as a result of the political stalemate in a country which has witnessed two elections which have both ended without a government being formed.

Makor Rishon reported that Netanyahu approved Haskel’s plan to ask the Knesset to advance the bill.

In a tweet, Haskel confirmed that the US announcement was “an opportunity to promote my law for sovereignty in the [Jordan] Valley.”

She added: “I have filed a request to hold a vote on the law already next week, with the prime minister’s backing. I hope that parties who have spoken of sovereignty [in the Jordan Valley] will stick to their word.”

The Times of Israel reported Haskel telling Makor Rishon: “There is no reason this important decision shouldn’t pass in the Knesset plenum with a majority of 80 MKs.”