Refugees claim Greece abused them, forced them to return to Turkey

Refugees and migrants who have recently been denied entry into Greece said security services there treated them brutally and forced them to return to Turkey.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency interviewed the refugees who said the Greek security authorities had mistreated and abused them and denied them food and water for two days in order to force them to return to Turkey.

Turkish border guards recently detained 250 illegal migrants in Edirne province near the Greek borders.

The immigrants were Pakistani, Iraqi, Moroccan, Palestinian and Afghan citizens and have been transferred to the Immigration Department in Edirne.

One refugee said Greek security forces took them to a “camp-like” place, confiscated their personal belongings and beat them.

A Pakistani migrant added that they were left for two days without food or water before being transported to a place near the Maritsa River and forced to return to Turkey.

The Greek government announced on Wednesday plans to tighten the country’s immigration management system and replace open camps on the islands with detention facilities.

The government has also said that it plans to relocate 20,000 asylum seekers to the mainland in the next few weeks, the Associated Press reported.

Greek Deputy Defence Minister, Alkiviadis Stefanis said the changes come as a result of increasing numbers of illegal migrants from Turkey, noting that in some areas the number of migrants and refugees exceeds the number of local residents.