Lebanese protest outside US embassy in Beirut

Scores of Lebanese demonstrated outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Sunday against U.S. interference in their country’s affairs, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“Death to America” and “Beirut is free” were among slogans chanted by protesters during the rally, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter in the area.

Demonstrators burned pictures of former U.S. Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman, in addition to U.S. and Israeli flags during the protest.

Speaking before the House Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and International Terrorism on Tuesday, Feltman said the ongoing protest and “reactions to them by Lebanese leaders and institutions fortunately coincide with U.S. interests.”

Lebanon has been rocked by mass protests since last month against plans for tax increases, which quickly turned into wider grievances.

On Oct. 29, Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned, with no progress toward reaching a deal on a new government.