Fatah denies exclusion of Abbas from running for president for health and political reasons

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Presidency, Tayeb Abdel Rahim, has denied that he had made any statements about the Palestinian elections and Fatah’s candidate for the polls.

Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted Abdel Rahim as saying: “This is a fabrication, falsity, lie and unjustified slander,” calling on all media outlets to be careful in reporting statements and circulating information.

Local Palestinian websites had quoted on Sunday Abdel Rahim as stating that: “Fatah movement has a new vision to nominate a new figure in any upcoming elections instead of President Mahmoud Abbas,” adding that “it is wrong to nominate Abu Mazen again because of age, health, political and organisational considerations.”

Fatah has previously announced in an official statement that Mahmoud Abbas as its sole candidate for the Palestinian presidential elections.