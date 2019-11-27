Saudi crown prince pays sudden visit to UAE

After meeting Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley yesterday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman visited the UAE, Al-Arabiya reported.

Reporting the Saudi news agency SPA, Al-Arabiya said that Bin Salman and Milley discussed cooperation between the two “friendly” countries, mainly in defence and joint efforts that “serves international security and peace”.

Milley hailed the Saudi leadership efforts to consolidate the “mutual relation” and reinforce the “historical cooperation” with the US.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed discussed defence and military cooperation with Saudi Arabia in a meeting with the Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman that took place in the Emirates.

The UAE news agency WAM reported that both officials discussed regional and international issues related to the two countries, in addition to the challenges facing the Gulf region.

READ: Turkey accuses Saudi Arabia and UAE of conspiring against Palestinian cause