Palestinian killed by Israeli military bulldozer 

Israeli soldiers leaving the city of Hebron in an armoured bulldozer crashed into a car this morning, killing the Palestinian father at the wheel and severely injuring his son. The incident happened after Israeli occupation forces demolished four family homes in Beit Kahil, a village in the occupied West Bank.

The man who was killed was named as 54-year-old Mohammed Nassar Al-Nawajaa by a coordinator for the Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees, Rateb Jabbour. Al-Nawajaa, from Yatta, was driving to work in Jerusalem with his son Thaer, when their car was struck by the Israeli bulldozer in Farsh Al-Hawa to the west of Hebron.

According to Agence France-Presse, an Israeli army spokeswoman claimed that the Palestinian driver “deviated off the road and hit the Israeli military vehicle, which had stopped on the side of the road.” The spokeswoman didn’t mention that Al-Nawajaa had been killed.

Palestinian Mohammed Nawaj'ah died, his son Tha'er was injured, after an Israeli military bulldozer hit the car they were driving near Tarqumiya checkpoint. They were on their way to work, while the Israeli bulldozer was on its way to demolish Palestinian houses in Hebron city. pic.twitter.com/rUii3NNsnh — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) November 28, 2019

The bulldozer that struck the car was returning to a nearby military base, along with a number of army jeeps, after demolishing four Palestinian homes in Beit Kahil, north of Hebron. The homes were targeted for punitive demolition, a form of collective punishment, which is illegal under international law.

According to Wafa, the homes belonged to the families of Ahmad Aref Asafreh and his brother Qassem, Naseer Saleh Asafreh and Yousef Said Zhour, who are currently in Israeli detention charged with being involved in the killing of an Israeli settler in August.

Another demolition massacre by the Israeli occupation!

"Israel" demolished the houses of four Palestinian prisoners northern the city of #Hebron predawn today! pic.twitter.com/JqdT8UXqyJ — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) November 28, 2019

Following the demolition of the houses, clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli army in Beit Kahil. Soldiers used live and rubber bullets as well as tear gas to disperse protestors.

Israeli military vehicles, including bulldozers, frequently speed through Palestinian areas. This has resulted in numerous accidents in which Palestinian civilians have been killed or injured, International Middle East Media Centre has reported.