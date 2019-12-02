Iraqi parliament approves prime minister’s resignation

The Iraqi parliament has approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during an emergency session held Sunday.

Abdul-Mahdi resigned on Saturday following weeks of violent anti-establishment protests that killed hundreds of protesters and wounded thousands more.

Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Ali al-Sistani, on Friday called on the country’s lawmakers to reconsider their support for Abdul Mahdi’s government to stop the cycle of violence in the country.

According to the Iraqi constitution, the premier’s resignation is considered valid from the date of its announcement.

The parliament must appoint a new candidate for the prime minister’s post within a maximum period of thirty days from the date of the government’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the protesters welcomed Abdul-Mahdi’s resignation. However, they explained that it does not fulfil all their demands, but is the first step towards their goals.