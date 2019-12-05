Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait reduces sentence of man who almost beat Egyptian to death

December 5, 2019 at 1:13 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Kuwait, Middle East, News
A general view of the Kuwait Palace of Justice in Kuwait on 16 June 2013 [Reuters]
The Kuwaiti Court of Appeals yesterday commuted a sentence against a Kuwaiti man accused of the attempted murder of an Egyptian expatriate in Shuwaikh Industrial Area.

The court decided to reduce the man’s prison term from 17 years to four with hard labour on charges of attempted murder following the brutal assault of the Egyptian expat.

The Court of First Instance sentenced the Kuwaiti man to 17 years in prison on charges of attempted murder, deliberate destruction of property and public humiliation of the plaintiff, Al-Qabas newspaper reported.

The court found the Egyptian man not guilty of insulting and beating the Kuwaiti citizen.

A video clip of the incident went viral, causing uproar on social media.

