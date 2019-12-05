Official: death toll of Iraq protests rises to 460 people

Iraq’s Independent High Commission for Human Rights said the death toll of anti-establishment protests over the past two months has increased to 460 dead and more than 17,000 wounded.

Iraqi media quoted Ali al-Bayati, a member of the Commission, as saying “at least 460 demonstrators were killed during the months of October and November across central and southern provinces, including the capital Baghdad”.

Al-Bayati said more than 17,400 protesters had been injured; 3,000 of them will suffer from permanent disabilities due to amputation or loss of vision or other injuries.

He expected the demonstrations to continue, despite the government’s resignation saying “the resignation will not be sufficient to absorb the protesters’ anger”.

On December 1 the Iraqi parliament accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi amid protests against corruption and poor living conditions in the country.

