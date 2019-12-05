Sudanese authorities arrest Bashir’s former religious advisor

Sudanese authorities have arrested Issam al-Bashir, the former religious advisor to ousted President, Omar al- Bashir, on charges of money laundering, abuse of power as well as abusing the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments’ properties.

Sudan’s Akher Lahza newspaper reported that al-Bashir was stopped by anti-money laundering units upon his return to the country.

Al-Bashir held several positions during the rule of ousted President Omar al-Bashir including Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, and personal religious adviser to the president.

In 2012 he was elected as President of the Islamic Fiqh Academy in Sudan.

Read: Sudan’s Bashir faces charges of killing protesters