Iraq schools go on strike for fourth week 

The majority of schools in the Iraqi capital Baghdad as well as in central and southern governorates have gone on strike for the fourth week as scores of students joined anti-establishment protests across the country.

Popular protests continue amid an increased security presence in the country as hundreds of students organised protests in Baghdad and some provinces.

In Karbala, protesters closed the doors of Karbala University and prevented students, professors and employees from entering it. They also closed the road leading to Karbala power station and prevented employees from accessing it.

The death toll from Friday’s protests in Iraq rose to 25 with 130 injured. The Iraqi parliament called for an emergency session to be held today in the presence of the highest security leaders to discuss the targeting of protesters in Baghdad.

On Friday, masked gunmen traveling in civilian SUVs used machine guns to open fire at protesters in the deadliest attack since 1 October when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets calling for sweeping political reforms and an end to Iranian influence in the country’s internal affairs.

