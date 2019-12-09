Rights group: Egypt executes 3 detainees on terror-related charges

The Egyptian authorities on Thursday executed three people who were convicted of terror- related charges, the Egyptian Coordination for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF) said yesterday.

According to the rights group, the three men are Ibrahim Ismail, who was sentenced to death in four cases including a terror attack on a Coptic Church in the Helwan neighbourhood, Muhammad Jamal Hindawi, who was sentenced to death for attacking the Embassy of Niger, and Abdel Rahman Abdel Rahim Odeh who was found guilty of joining a banned terrorist group.

ECRF said the Egyptian authorities have informed the families of the three men about their death and asked them to collect their bodies for burial.

The families said the executions were a shock to them as they had not been told they would be taking place.

