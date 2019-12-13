Çavuşoğlu: ‘Israel will never achieve its dreams in Palestine’

Turkish foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, announced on Thursday in the Moroccan capital Rabat, that “Israel will never achieve its dreams in Palestine.”

“Israel will never achieve its dream of the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian homeland and the creation of a racist regime,” affirmed Çavuşoğlu in a speech he delivered during the celebration of the 50th commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He explained: “The occupation of the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, is still ongoing. The unity of Muslims is the only hope for achieving the rights of the Palestinian people, despite the loss of memory and hypocrisy.”

“We may have differences and different points of view on many issues, but we must not allow our bilateral conflicts to undermine our struggle. Our Palestinian brothers must resolve their differences and reach a solution for reconciliation,” added the Turkish minister.

He indicated that there have been attempts detected to violate international law in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, stressing that these attempts would make the two-state solution impossible.

Çavuşoğlu continued: “We must continue to defend the welfare of the entire nation, including minorities and Muslim societies in the East and West. We can combat the alarming increase of Islamophobia and racist incidents by uniting people.”

“We must also face the challenges and conflicts affecting our societies, including terrorism and poverty. We should strengthen our efforts to defend the rights of the Rohingya, Uighurs, Kashmiris, Turkish Cypriots, the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, among others. In addition, the OIC should not appear to justify the violations of Muslim human and religious rights, under the pretext of combating extremism,” explained Çavuşoğlu.

He stressed: “We must overcome bilateral conflicts so that they do not become an obstacle in achieving the OIC’s objectives.”

Çavuşoğlu also added: “It has become necessary to reform the OIC, and we must all work to achieve this.”

The ceremony was attended by ministers and representatives of the Islamic ‘Troika’ (Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Gambia), and the ministerial ‘Troika’ (Bangladesh, the UAE and Niger), in addition to representatives from a number of Islamic countries and organisations.

The OIC includes 57 member states in four continents, which are Muslim-majority countries from the Arab world: Africa, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the Balkans (Bosnia and Albania). The organisation describes itself as “the collective voice of the Islamic world,” though it does not include all Islamic countries, and it aims to “protect the vital interests of Muslims” around the world.