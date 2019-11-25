Turkey’s Foreign Minister to attend OIC 50th anniversary event in Saudi Arabia

Turkey’s Foreign Minister will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend the 50th anniversary of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the city of Jeddah.

“Upon the invitations from the OIC Secretary-General and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, HE Mr Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will represent Turkey in the ceremony,” said an official statement from Ankara.

The ministry explained that Turkey and Saudi Arabia had submitted a joint proposal to hold the anniversary ceremony on 25 November in Jeddah in accordance with a resolution adopted at the 46th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

Çavuşoğlu is expected to address the OIC Asian Group and hold meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states during his visit to the Kingdom.

Established in 1969 as the Organisation of the Islamic Conference and renamed in 2011, the OIC is the second largest intergovernmental organisation after the United Nations, with 57 member states spread over four continents. The Organisation represents the Islamic world and seeks to protect its interests in support of international peace and harmony and the strengthening of relations among people all over the world.