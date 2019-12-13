Saudi’s call to boycott Emirati products containing ‘deadly poison’

Saudi activists have called for the boycott of Emirati products, stating that they contain a “deadly poison,” especially relating to cigarettes and hookah tobacco.

Activists have created the hashtag ‘#boycott Emirati products,’ referring to goods which are manufactured in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, and then exported abroad without allowing them into the United Arab Emirates’ market, especially with regards to cigarettes.

Smokers in Saudi Arabia have expressed their dissatisfaction with a new cigarette brand, recently imported by the Saudi authorities, asserting that the product is inauthentic, discovering later that the cigarettes were made in the United Arab Emirates.

