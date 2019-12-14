Massive detention campaign against anti-elections protesters

Algerian security forces have carried out a massive detention campaign on Friday, against protesters rejecting the presidential elections. Protesters chanted slogans against the new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a former loyalist of ousted leader, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

In the wake of the announcement of the result of the presidential elections, thousands of protesters flooded the capital, describing the election as a “farce” aiming to maintain the ruling elite in the country.

“The vote is rigged. Your elections are of no concern to us and your president will not govern us,” demonstrators chanted in central Algiers.

The protests, which have been continuous for 43 consecutive Fridays, headed to Maurice Audin Square in the capital, calling for complete change of the ruling regime.

The protests started against the rule of the former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, ousting him from his post, but the protesters have been demanding real political change in the country.