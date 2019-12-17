PA calls for Israel settler groups to be added to global terror lists

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday called on countries around the world to place Israeli settlers groups and their leaders on “international terrorism lists” and prevent them from entering their territories.

The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli settlers’ terrorist militia attacks against Palestinian citizens have significantly increased.

According to the statement, the settlers’ attacks included cutting and burning the trees of Palestinian farmers, seizing their lands by force, damaging car tyres, attacking Palestinians’ homes, destroying water, roads and irrigation projects which the Palestinians use on a daily bases in the Jordan Valley.

The statement added that the settlers continue to throw stones at Palestinian vehicles and fire live bullets at passers-by. While also carrying out organised terrorist acts against Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the settlers’ attacks and held the Israeli government and army fully responsible for this dangerous escalation.

“The Israeli military and judicial agencies provide protection for the settlers involved in committing these crimes,” it said, adding that terrorist elements especially in Yitzhar settlement are rarely arrested, and if they are arrested, they are quickly released.

