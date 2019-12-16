Haaretz: Israeli hates crimes against Palestinians more blatant in 2019

Israeli data has revealed that violence by Jewish settlers against the Palestinians was more blatant in 2019 than in previous years, Haaretz reported yesterday.

Based on information given by the Israeli defence establishment, Haaretz said there were 256 acts of violence against the Palestinians or Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank this year.

Attacks include the damaging of Palestinian property, slashing tyres and spraying racist graffiti on private belongings.

READ: Displacement of Negev Bedouin an ‘attack on dignity’

The Israeli newspaper said that 50 acts of violence against Palestinians were registered in 2019, the same number as in 2018, but noted that this is five times the number registered in 2017.

Security sources estimate that the age of the settlers who commit the attacks ranges between 14 and 19.

The security sources noted that a quarter of the incidents were carried out by settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar in the south of Nablus, which was described as the “heart of the extremist Israeli right wing”.