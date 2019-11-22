50 Palestinian cars vandalised by Israel settlers

Israeli settlers vandalised cars belonging to Palestinians Israeli settlers vandalised cars belonging to Palestinians Israeli settlers vandalised cars belonging to Palestinians Israeli settlers vandalised cars belonging to Palestinians Israeli settlers vandalised cars belonging to Palestinians Israeli settlers vandalised cars belonging to Palestinians Israeli settlers vandalised cars belonging to Palestinians

Fifty cars belonging to Palestinians were found burned and vandalised this morning by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to the Wafa news site.

In addition to burning the vehicles, the settlers slashed tyres and sprayed “closed military area” in Hebrew onto the homes of some residents of Karyout. The star of David was also sprayed onto the walls of some homes including that of Thaer Hanaysha.

The vehicle of Suleiman Zayn Al-Din, 47, from Majdal Beni Fadl, was one of the many that were set ablaze last night. He told Haaretz that two people were caught on camera destroying his and his son’s cars.

“They caused damage of tens of thousands of shekels,” he said.

Israeli soldiers claim an investigation has been opened and that security forces were preparing to enter the villages to gather evidence.

Jewish settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Yitzhar have recently been involved in a series of violent incidents, attacking and threatening Israeli soldiers patrolling the area.

Ibrahim Issa Ad-Dik, the mayor of Kafr Ad-Dik, a Palestinian town west of Salfit, noted that this was the second time the village was targeted by settlers in a year.

Currently, over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.