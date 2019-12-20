Israel’s Netanyahu: We’ll annex entire Jordan Valley with US support

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday pledged to secure the United States’ support to annex the Jordan Valley and illegal settlements built in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Speaking during a visit to the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yeriho near Jericho, Netanyahu said: “The first thing we will do is to apply our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and also in settlements, and we will do so with American recognition. We are strengthening the State of Israel and ensuring its future.”

Netanyahu is battling to maintain his post as leader of the Likud Party against rival, Gideon Sa’ar, in an effort to be re-elected as prime minister.

This is the second time in less than a week that Netanyahu has issued such a promise. On Sunday, Netanyahu claimed during a visit to the Makor Rishon Economic Society and Innovation Conference in Jerusalem that the US would support Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley.

