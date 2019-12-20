Palestinian prisoner has a child through smuggled sperm

Prisoner Rizk Bahaa Ali Al-Haroub,35, from Dersamet town in the Hebron Governorate, south of the occupied West Bank, has had a new baby through smuggling his semen outside the Israeli occupation prisons.

Al-Haroub was arrested about ten years ago and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation jails are recently smuggling sperm out of the prisons. Many of them serving out lengthy prison terms had children while they are being held in jails in Israel.