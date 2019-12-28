Portuguese / Spanish / English

Athens on deployment of Turkey troops in Libya: Erdogan ‘playing with fire’

December 28, 2019
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech as he attends sixth International Forum of Women in Local Governments, at ATO Congresium in Ankara, Turkey on 11 December 2019. [Mehmet Ali Özcan - Anadolu Agency]
Greek alternate minister of foreign affairs, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, attacked the president of Turkey, asserting that Recep Tayyip Erdogan is “playing with fire,” against the backdrop of Ankara’s intention to send troops to support the legitimate government in Libya.

“There are worldwide reactions from the East and West to the new Ottoman expansion,” claimed Varvitsiotis to Sky radio station on Friday.

He continued: “Erdogan is playing with fire and provoking reactions not only from Greece, but also from all international acting parties,” insisting that Athens is “on alert”.

