Lebanon’s Hezbollah warns of attempts to besiege PM-designate 

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem yesterday warned of what he said were “attempts to besiege” the Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab in an effort to force Lebanon into a political vacuum, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Qassem said in a statement received by Anadolu that the prime minister-designate’s task of forming the government should be facilitated adding that “it is natural that he [Diab] needs time to make contacts to form a broad cabinet at the political and popular levels”.

He pointed out that the prime minister-designate has the right to consult with all segments of society and its politicians, adding that those who decide not to participate bear the responsibility for their decision.

Qassem announced Hezbollah’s position in this regard saying: “If the choice is between a veto which delays everything and the government, then we are with the government, and if the choice is between chaos and starting with a solution, then we are with a solution.”

“Lebanon cannot tolerate further demolition and obstruction, and despite the many proposals offered after the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, everyone realises that the step towards salvation begins with the formation of a new and efficient government capable of proceeding with reforms that address economic, social and financial crises,” he added.

Following binding parliamentary consultations two weeks ago, Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked former Education Minister Hassan Diab to form a government.

A source close to Aoun has previously told Anadolu that Diab will announce the new cabinet after the new year.

