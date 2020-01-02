Iraq protesters set fire to US embassy gate in Baghdad

Iraqi protesters yesterday set the gate of the US embassy in Baghdad on fire during protests against US air strikes which targeted pro-Iranian militia positions earlier this week.

A security source and eyewitnesses told the Anadolu Agency that the US Marines tasked with guarding the building fired tear gas to disperse protesters who surrounded the building. Scores suffered breathing problems as a result, they said.

Thousands of Iraqi protesters stormed the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday to protest against the US bombing of positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia which killed 25 fighters on Sunday.

