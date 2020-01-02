Sudan protests in solidarity with Darfur victims

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched in the capital here in solidarity with victims of tribal clashes in Elgenena in West Darfur where dozens of people were reportedly killed, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Million Man March filled the streets in and around downtown Khartoum with demonstrators chanting against the “Janjaweed” militias and demanding “Justice and accountability.”

“Where is the peace,” and “Darfur is bleeding” were chanted as protesters made their way to the Council of Ministers before continuing to the Ministry of Justice where demonstrators handed a petition to authorities.

Addressing the march, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Siham Osman pledged to impose justice and bring perpetrators to the justice.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok headed high level delegation visiting Elgenena to meet tribal leaders, local government officials and civil society organizations in an attempt to contain clashes.

The federal government sent military reinforcements Tuesday to Elgenena.

Media reports said dozens of protesters were killed when clashes erupted between Massalit (African roots) and Arab tribes.