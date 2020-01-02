Top Sudan leaders in Darfur after 41 killed in clashes

Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemetti” and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visited the governorate of Western Darfur after bloody clashes erupted killing 41 people, Anadolu reported yesterday.

The top Sudanese officials met with security officials in the city of Al Jenina, the capital of Darfur, and discussed the bloody incidents that resulted in the death of 41 people and wounded 29 others.

Anadolu said Hemetti and Hamdok arrived in Al Jenina along with a delegation from the confederation in Khartoum that included several senior officials from the army and the ministerial council. No further details were given regarding the trip.

However, media reports had previously said that a meeting would have been held to discuss the situation in the city and follow up the measures to guarantee the de-escalation of tensions and promote an appropriate climate for peace.

The situation turned dangerous on Monday when the Masalit tribe clashed with Arab residents following the murder of an Arab citizen in a refugee camp.

In the evening, the Sovereignty Council announced that it would be sending military forces to the region in order to stop the bloodshed.