Russia honours Palestine doctor as best cardiologist in 2019

The Russian Ministry of Health has honoured Palestinian doctor, Imad Meri, as the best cardiology and resuscitation doctor in 2019, Palestine Information Centre (PIC) reported on Friday.

According to the PIC, Meri was hailed as the best doctor as a result of a series of achievements during his career.

The attendants present at the ceremony in Moscow expressed their pride in the Palestinian doctor, who studied and worked in the Russian capital, where he has been known for his professionalism and dedication to his work.

The doctor, who is a Palestinian refugee from El-Buss refugee camp in Lebanon, was honoured for his commitment to his work.