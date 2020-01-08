Israel: banks freeze accounts of prisoners’ families 

Banks in Israel have frozen the accounts of the families of 40 Palestinian prisoners who are Israeli citizens, Shehab news agency reported on Tuesday. The move was apparently ordered by far-right Defence Minister Naftali Bennett.

According to human rights groups, the order included accounts run by the families of the prisoners in partnership with other people.

Speaking to Safa news agency, the lawyer acting on behalf of the families, Rami Kteelat, said that the order was supposed to be “combatting terrorism”.

