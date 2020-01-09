Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israeli photographer visits UAE for tourism

January 9, 2020 at 2:06 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, UAE
Discover the Middle-East: Sheikh Zayed Mosque
Panoramic view of the mosque
 January 9, 2020 at 2:06 am

An Israeli photographer yesterday published a number of photos that he had taken in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Michael Miki Spitzer posted a number of photos on Twitter showing some tourist-attraction places in the Palm City and the Burj Khalifa in the UAE’s Dubai, as well as the prominent Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the country’s capital city of Abu Dhabi.

Read: Libya: GNA considers boycotting countries supporting Haftar, focusing on Egypt and UAE

Spitzer – a religious Jew – did not mention anything about harassment or discrimination that he suffered from the UAE authorities.

This is not Spitzer’s first trip to the Gulf country.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsUAE
Show Comments
Show Comments