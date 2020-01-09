Israeli photographer visits UAE for tourism

An Israeli photographer yesterday published a number of photos that he had taken in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Michael Miki Spitzer posted a number of photos on Twitter showing some tourist-attraction places in the Palm City and the Burj Khalifa in the UAE’s Dubai, as well as the prominent Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the country’s capital city of Abu Dhabi.

Spitzer – a religious Jew – did not mention anything about harassment or discrimination that he suffered from the UAE authorities.

This is not Spitzer’s first trip to the Gulf country.