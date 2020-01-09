Police: Egypt man stabs wife’s lover to death in his bed

An Egyptian man has stabbed his wife’s lover to death after finding him naked in his bed in the coastal city of Alexandria, local police said.

According to the police, the unidentified man returned home earlier than usual yesterday as a result of the heavy rain and cold weather and found his wife in bed with another man.

He then ran to the kitchen and brought a knife which he used to stab the man in the stomach. The man was injured in his stomach.

The crime rate in Egypt is generally low, but there has been an increase in the number of armed robberies, muggings (including in taxis), sexual assaults, and break-ins to accommodation and cars.

