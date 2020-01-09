Portuguese / Spanish / English

Serbia, Palestine sign security cooperation

January 9, 2020 at 10:00 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Serbia
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki makes a speech during a meeting for presenting 1 Million Dollar aid cheque collected by Afghanistan to UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl (not seen) with the attendance of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) within the consultation meeting with ambassadors of Palestine to European countries in Istanbul, Turkey on March 03, 2019 [Cem Özdel / Anadolu Agency]
Palestine would like to work very closely together with Serbia, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Serbia has proven to be a “loyal partner and someone committed to principles,” Maliki said at a news conference in the Serbian capital, alongside his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic.

Serbia and Palestine signed an agreement Wednesday on security cooperation, which envisages the exchange of experience and information, as well as the fight against crime and terrorism.

Dacic said Palestine has always supported Serbia in international organisations and on “one of the most difficult issues such as territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

He also stressed that Serbia supports a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

“Our views on Palestine are firm and irreplaceable, and I would like to see everyone make every effort to continue the dialogue and to find a lasting solution to the problems in the region, as we should,” Dacic said.

