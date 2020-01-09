Serbia, Palestine sign security cooperation

Palestine would like to work very closely together with Serbia, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Serbia has proven to be a “loyal partner and someone committed to principles,” Maliki said at a news conference in the Serbian capital, alongside his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic.

Serbia and Palestine signed an agreement Wednesday on security cooperation, which envisages the exchange of experience and information, as well as the fight against crime and terrorism.

READ: Israel’s plan to isolate Al-Aqsa Mosque, end Waqf role

Dacic said Palestine has always supported Serbia in international organisations and on “one of the most difficult issues such as territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

He also stressed that Serbia supports a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

“Our views on Palestine are firm and irreplaceable, and I would like to see everyone make every effort to continue the dialogue and to find a lasting solution to the problems in the region, as we should,” Dacic said.