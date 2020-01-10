Palestine announces end of Birzeit University strikes

The Palestinian Minister of Higher Education, Mahmoud Abu Mowais, yesterday announced that classes will resume at Birzeit University after the issues between the educational institute and its student council were resolved.

Abu Mowais said following mediation by the Palestinian cabinet and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Ministry of Higher Education was able to resolve the dispute between the university administration and the student council which disrupted academic life for nearly four weeks.

The minister thanked the university’s administration and the student groups for the positive dialogue which resulted in resolving the dispute.

The student council shut down the university last month, preventing students and staff from entering its buildings following disagreement with the university administration over political activities on campus.

