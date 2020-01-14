Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian General Secretary of Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi makes a speech asTunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian General Secretary of Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi makes a speech asTunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.