9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

Tunisians gather in front of General Labour Union building to celebrate the 9th anniversary of ousting Ben Ali
January 14, 2020 at 4:09 pm | Published in: Africa, Tunisia, Videos & Photo Stories
Tunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian General Secretary of Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi makes a speech asTunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian General Secretary of Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi makes a speech asTunisian gather in front of Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) building within 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Tunisia on January 14, 2020. [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
