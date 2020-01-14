Tibi: Joint List will not back Gantz if he plans to annex Jordan Valley

Arab Member of the Israeli Knesset Ahmed Tibi has pledged that the Arab parties will not back a government coalition led by the Blue and White party if it advances proposals to annex the Jordan Valley, Ma’an news agency reported.

During a Knesset session to discuss setting up a committee to look into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity yesterday, a Blue and White MK told Netanyahu’s Likud party that it would never have enough courage to annex the Jordan Valley.

So that, Tibi told him: “To you and to the Blue and White, I am the head of the Joint List [of Arab parties]. I am telling you: If you advanced a proposal to annex [Jordan Valley], Benny Gantz [head of Blue and White] would remain head of the opposition because he would never become a prime minister without us. We will never allow you to annex.”

