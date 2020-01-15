Israel attacked T-4 airbase, says Syria army 

According to the Syrian Ministry of Defence, the Israeli Air Force attacked the T-4 military airport near the city of Homs in western Syria, SANA reported yesterday.

“[At almost] 22.10 pm on Tuesday January 14, 2020, the Israeli warplanes perpetrated a new aggression on T4 airport from the direction of Al-Tanf region,” a military source said.

The Al-Tanf base is currently illegally occupied by US forces.

The source added that the army air defences “immediately intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them” however, four missiles reached their target with damages limited to materials.

Israeli news site Ynet reported that the airbase, which has been attacked at least four times in recent years, is believed to be a storage point for personnel and equipment used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Forces in Syria.

One such incident was a devastating attack in 2017 that killed several Iranian military personnel.

According to Al-Masdar, Iranian forces have since deployed Russian made S-300 missile defence systems. The T-4 base also has Russian and Syrian army personnel stationed there.

Israel has been stepping up its acts of aggression against Quds Force and Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces positions on either side of the Iraq-Syria border, especially following the assassination of Iranian general and Quds Force head, Qassem Soleimani.

