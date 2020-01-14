Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel threatens to kill Nasrallah over repeated warnings to occupation state

January 14, 2020 at 10:49 am | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Palestine
Supporters of Lebanon's Shia movement Hezbollah gather near a giant poster of their leader Hassan Nasrallah during a ceremony to mark Ashura on 20 September 2018 in Beirut [Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images]
Israeli minister of intelligence and foreign affairs, Israel Katz, on Monday threatened that Israel would assassinate Hassan Nasrallah over his repeated warnings to the occupation state.

On his Twitter account, Katz posted: “Nasrallah does not stop attacking Netanyahu and threatening Israel. As his ordeal worsens, his arrogance increases.”

The member of the Israeli security cabinet added: “He [Nasrallah] was forced to go into hiding after he was told by his Iranian masters that he could be eliminated. If he defies Israel, it will not help him either.

On Sunday, Nasrallah sent warning messages to Israel. According to Maan News Agency, he announced that the Iranian missiles that hit US airbases in Iraq were:  “A strong message to the Israeli entity that thought it was easy to play with Iran.”

Nasrallah reiterated that Israel “is a tool in the hand of the US” and it “must take the Iranian warnings seriously.”

He also called for all “allies” to start moving against the US forces. “I think that the resistance axis must start working,” Nasrallah affirmed.

