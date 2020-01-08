Nasrallah explains the meaning of ‘just punishment’

Tehran revealed 22 attempts by Washington since the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, to contain the Iranian reaction in the form of messages, contacts and offers successively poured into Tehran. This was to try and avert major revenge operations by Iran that would require Washington to respond at the same level or even at a higher level. This could send the region into a full-fledged confrontation that neither the rivalling parties nor the capitals located close or far from the American-Iranian battlefields want.

So far, it does not seem that any of these efforts, endeavours, and “offers”, so to speak, were sufficient to pave a new path in US-Iranian relations. The various observers agree that ties had entered a new phase since dawn on January 34d, when American missiles destroyed the convoy transporting Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, along with their companions, at the Baghdad International Airport.

However, Tehran also revealed some features of its “response strategy” to the assassination. These features include ending the American military presence in West Asia, a term used by Iran to refer to the Middle East, beginning with removing the American forces from Iraq. This process is already underway through “rough harassment” that targeted the Green Zone and the Balad Air Base, where Washington’s embassy and army units are located, under the Iraqi parliament dome.

Perhaps the term “war of attrition” was among the most common terms used in the speeches of spokespeople for Iran and its allies in the first 24 hours. This war will not be limited to Iran or won’t be carried out by Iran alone. Forces and groups allied with Tehran will become involved in various forms and extent, falling within the framework of what is known as the “axis of resistance”.

Hassan Nasrallah’s speech yesterday, during the Soleimani memorial, confirmed this approach. The Hezbollah leader took his “transparency” a step further, as he said that targeting American soldiers, officers, bases, and warships is “fair punishment” according to him for the shedding of the blood of past leaders.

Nasrallah has targeted American forces as the most basic responsibility and the least the resistance factions can do as an expression of their loyalty to the man who was present with them in their various battles and supported them and fought with them on the multiple fronts and battlefields. I believe that Nasrallah’s explicit statement is what is going through the minds of Iranian leaders, as no one in our region knows precisely what Iran is thinking about and what it intends to do like the Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

The maps of the American military deployment in the region are apparent. After Hassan Nasrallah’s speech, any researcher or observer could have predicted the American presence in Iraq and eastern Syria would be a direct target for the first stage in the Iranian response plan.