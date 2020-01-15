Twitter campaign calls for Saudi Arabia to release Palestine prisoners

Social media activists on Monday launched a campaign calling for Saudi Arabia to release Palestinian and Jordanian prisoners from its jails, Safa news agency reported.

The Twitter account Prisoners of Conscience, which highlights the plight of prisoners in Saudi Arabia, initiated the campaign under the Arabic hashtags “Palestinian and Jordanian prisoners in Saudi jails.”

According to the London-based Arab Organisation for Human Rights, about 60 Palestinian prisoners have been held in Saudi jails since April 2019.

One of them, the rights group said, is the first Hamas representative to the kingdom Muhammad Al-Khodari, 81, who is battling cancer.

Palestinian activists, who took part in the campaign, posted pictures and names of the prisoners.

In October last year, scores of Palestinian families gathered in front of the office of the International Red Cross in Gaza and called for the international organisation to put pressure on Saudi Arabia to release their sons.

