Iran and Canada discuss Ukraine plane crash

Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Friday met his Canadian counterpart, François-Philippe Champagne, to discuss the issue of the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran last week.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the Canadian foreign minister had requested to meet with the Iranian official.

The meeting took place in the Omani capital of Muscat, and discussed the technical and legal cooperation between Iran, and the countries whose nationals were killed in the plane crash.

On Thursday, families of the plane crash victims called for Iran to be held responsible, to start an international investigation and to pay compensations.

The foreign ministers of Sweden, Canada, Britain, Ukraine and the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan met in London on Thursday, to discuss the plane crash.

They called on Iran to pay compensation and carry out an independent international investigation.

