Sudan: Prosecution rejects release of Bashir’s wife 

Sudan’s prosecution has rejected a request by the defence lawyer, to release on bail the wife of the ousted Sudanese president, Omar Al-Bashir, who was accused of corruption and illegal ownership of wealth.

The prosecution announced that it rejected the request due to non-completion of investigative procedures in the case of Al-Bashir’s wife, Widad Babiker. The prosecutor, Salwa Khalil, confirmed that the former president’s wife is “still in detention”, denying reports circulated about her release, in response to a request submitted by the defence lawyer, according to Sudanakhbar.com.

Babiker was arrested against a backdrop of reports indicating that she had committed violations and transgressions relating to charges of financial corruption, including the unlawful acquisition of residential lands, real estate and bank accounts.

Former president, Al-Bashir, came to power as a result of a coup in 1989, and ruled the country for 30 years. Al-Bashir was eventually toppled by the military on 11 April 2019, amid anti-government protests.

