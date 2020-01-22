Macron vows to not let Iran get nuclear weapon

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that his country would never let Iran to get a nuclear weapon, Anadolu reports.

In a joint news conference with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Macron called for enlarging the international framework concerning the nuclear activities of Iran.

“So that the destabilization in the region will be included in the agreement along with other matters,” he added.

He said France will continue to stick to its position against any military escalation in the region.

READ: In Chirac’s shadow, Macron steps into Jerusalem’s symbolism

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the French president to put pressure and sanctions on Iran following its recent steps back from the nuclear deal and its aggressive actions in the region.

In a meeting with Israeli president, Macron said France condemned anti-Zionism as no different from anti-Semitism.

“Denying the right of the state of Israel to exist is a modern version of anti-Semitism,” he added,

Macron arrived in Israel on Tuesday evening to participate in the 5th World Holocaust Forum, scheduled for Thursday in West Jerusalem.