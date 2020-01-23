Iran launches World Sacrifice Prize in honour of slain General Soleimani

Members of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution on Tuesday launched the “World Sacrifice Prize” which will be given to war veterans at the international level in memory of slain General Qassem Soleimani.

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, Saied Reza Ameli, announced that the award proposed by Soleimani will be given to war veterans who show valour.

Ameli said the council members “thank and appreciate the Iranian people for their epic participation in General Soleimani’s funeral which came as an expression of their loyalty … to the supreme goals of the Islamic Revolution,” IRNA reported.

The United States assassinated Commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike near Baghdad airport on 2 January.

READ: Iran, US conflict shrouded in the fog of war