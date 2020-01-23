Kuwait investor announces $8bn petroleum refinery in Jordan

The estimated cost of a petroleum refinery complex which will be set up in the southern Jordanian city of Ma’an has reached nearly $8 billion, Kuwaiti investor Sheikh Mishaal Al Jarrah Al Sabah announced yesterday.

Speaking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, Al Sabah said the complex, which is expected to begin production during the second half of 2024, is divided into two projects.

“The first is an oil refinery with a refining capacity of 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day for export purposes, and the second is a petrochemical complex,” Jordan’s Petra news agency reported.

Al Sabah said the project is a joint investment by Jordanian, Kuwaiti and American investors.

