Qatar UN envoy reiterates call to settle dispute with blockade countries 

Qatar has reiterated its call to settle its dispute with the blockade countries – namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain – “peacefully”, through constructive and unconditional dialogue, preserving the sovereignty of states within the framework of the United Nations Charter, international law and the principles of friendly relations between countries.

The permanent representative of Qatar to the United Nations, Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani, made the remarks during the UN Security Council regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

The Qatari ambassador confirmed that Doha remains committed to its usual principled positions, in light of the ongoing and unjust embargo, and unilateral illegal measures that it has been subjected to, for more than two and a half years, which are flagrant violations of the United Nations Charter and international law, contributing to destabilising regional and international security.

The Qatari official described the “campaigns of misinformation and incitement” against her country as “desperate and failed attempts to undermine.”

The ambassador reiterated Qatar’s appreciation for the sincere mediation efforts made by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, to resolve the dispute.

