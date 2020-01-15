Qatar to teach human rights in schools

The Qatari National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and Ministry of Education and Higher Education yesterday launched the guide on human rights on the sidelines of the Doha International Book Fair.

The guide, which will be incorporated into the educational curricula from primary school during the next academic year, covers the right to identity, the right to play, the right to education, the right to health, the right to equality and others.

The Chairman of the NHRC Dr. Ali Bin Sumaikh Al Marri stressed the importance of integrating human rights concepts and principles into school curricula and described the guide as “an important and fundamental step” towards proper education and early awareness of the culture of human rights.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Fawzia Abdulaziz Al-Khater said in the forward to the guide that human rights “are the goal that must be sought with all possible means”.

“Every human being has the right to live and learn, and this right is guaranteed by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education,” she added.

