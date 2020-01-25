PA to take measures against US ‘deal of the century’

The Palestinian Authority (PA) announced on Thursday evening that it would take measures to protect the legal rights of Palestinians if the US announces the ‘deal of the century’ without changes, Quds Press reported.

Spokesman of the PA presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, affirmed: “Our stance is firm. We call for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem.”

He added: “The Palestinian leadership has a clear and unwavering position, rejecting Trump’s decisions on Jerusalem and other issues, as well as everything that has to do with the so-called deal of the century.”

READ: US’ Kushner heads to Israel to discuss announcing ‘deal of the century’

Abu Rudeineh warned that if the deal is announced in its rejected format, a series of measures to protect Palestinians’ legitimate rights will be announced, and will demand Israel to assume its full responsibilities as an occupying power.

The PA official continued: “We warn Israel and the US administration of crossing the red lines.”

On Thursday, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump had invited both heads of the large Israeli parties – Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud Party and Benny Gantz of Blue and White Party – to Washington in order to discuss the deal with them.