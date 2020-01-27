Hamas ready to take joint steps with Fatah against deal of the century

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh reiterated yesterday his movement’s stance against the US peace initiative dubbed the “deal of the century”.

In a statement, Haniyeh said: “Palestine is our land and our country and it is the precious jewel of the Ummah [Islamic nation],” stressing: “It is not subject for bargaining or sale and purchase.”

“Today, we announce clearly our rejection of the conspiracy known as the deal of the century and we consider it a battle where we will never be defeated.”

The top Hamas leader announced the readiness of his movement to unconditionally meet with the rival Fatah movement along with all the other Palestinian factions in Cairo “in order to unite, draw our pathway and take the lead ahead of defending our Jerusalem and our dignity.”

“We are making a resounding announcement: the deal will not go through. The new colonial attack will fail, the nation will win and the invaders will be defeated.”