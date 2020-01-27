Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas ready to take joint steps with Fatah against deal of the century

January 27, 2020 at 12:45 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a solidarity rally organized by Palestinian Authority's Committee for Prisoners' Affairs in front of Red Crescent office in Gaza City, Gaza on 30 September 2019. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh (C) in Gaza City, Gaza on 30 September 2019 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh reiterated yesterday his movement’s stance against the US peace initiative dubbed the “deal of the century”.

In a statement, Haniyeh said: “Palestine is our land and our country and it is the precious jewel of the Ummah [Islamic nation],” stressing: “It is not subject for bargaining or sale and purchase.”

“Today, we announce clearly our rejection of the conspiracy known as the deal of the century and we consider it a battle where we will never be defeated.”

Israel minister: ‘We will not relinquish a single centimetre of the land of Israel to Arabs’ 

The top Hamas leader announced the readiness of his movement to unconditionally meet with the rival Fatah movement along with all the other Palestinian factions in Cairo “in order to unite, draw our pathway and take the lead ahead of defending our Jerusalem and our dignity.”

“We are making a resounding announcement: the deal will not go through. The new colonial attack will fail, the nation will win and the invaders will be defeated.”

