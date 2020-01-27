The January revolution will not just be a memory

The ninth anniversary of the January 25 revolution has come and one of its leaders, who stood among his fellow heroes, the legitimate president, Dr Mohamed Morsi, is gone. The people chose him to express the revolution and achieve its demands and goals, but he was absent due to death. Moreover, many leaders of the revolution were absent in prisons for the past seven years, since the military coup, and many others were absent due to death behind bars, following the martyrs of the January revolution who were not spared by the regime’s bullets to see and celebrate the success of their revolution, for which they sacrificed their lives.

Nine years have passed since the greatest revolution that Egypt witnessed in its modern history. On January 5, 2011, the Egyptians revolted against injustice and corruption in a wonderful human epic in which all the people of all political groups and all its intellectual and ideological sects came together and trampled all of the affiliations other than their affiliation to Egypt, which rose above everything else and united their voices in a symphony chanting, “The people want the fall of the regime”, “raise your head high you are an Egyptian”, and “Bread, freedom, and social justice”.

These cries caused an earthquake in Egypt and its consequences extended to other Arab countries, including Libya, Syria and Yemen. They almost swept all of the Arab countries whose people took to the streets to express great joy in the Egyptian revolution. It’s as if they saw in its hope of getting rid of the life of slavery they are living under the shadow of similar unjust and oppressive regimes. This is not surprising, as we are one Arab nation, a single nation divided into several countries by the,e colonial countries.

The January Revolution surprised the whole world, and they considered it Egypt’s second passage after the October War. It was a beautiful dream that the Egyptians have always dreamt about, and it w, as coming true. They overthrew a dictatorial president and corrupt rule, but they did not overthrow a regime, and this was the great mistake made by the revolution and the door from which the regime returned through by conspiring with imperial and regional powers that feared the winds of the revolution reaching their countries and toppling their unstable thrones. Of course, I am referring to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Israel’s arms in the region and the strongholds of the counter-revolution.

All conspiracies against the Arab and Muslim nations are managed in these two countries, which managed to turn the dream of the Egyptians into a scary nightmare as it did with the other Arab revolutions, although they have taken a different form in Egypt for fear of their people being infected by democracy and change! They spent hundreds of billions of dollars to topple a democratically elected president in free elections that took place for the first time, not only in the history of Egypt but also in the history of the entire Arab region, the integrity of which was witnessed by the entire world. The military coup occurred with the planning and blessing of these two countries, which would not have happened if they hadn’t received the green light from the US.

We cannot excuse the elites, especially those who participated in the January 25 revolution, for plotting against the revolution and putting their hands in the hands of the enemies of the revolution just because their political opponent came to power. This caused them to turn against the democracy that they were ranting about and were content with letting the military and their tanks ride in on their backs on June 30th, giving the coup a civilian cover in the eyes of the world.

After losing hope of gaining any positions in the regime that they considered themselves to be main pillars of and after they were subjected to oppression and treachery, the degenerate elites began calling on the people to take to the streets on January 25th to overthrow the regime. However, they are only fooling themselves, just as they fooled themselves after the coup and thought that the army would hand governance over to them after overthrowing President Mohamed Morsi and removing the Muslim Brotherhood from power. They know in their hearts that these calls will not change reality and that whoever came in on a tank will only leave with a tank.

This year, the anniversary of the revolution involved the contractor Mohamed Ali, who exposed the corruption of the Sisi government and called on the people to take to the streets on the anniversary. He announced a plan to topple the government; a plan that raises many unanswered questions about this suspicious character who appeared suddenly on the scene and who was close to the government and profited billions through it. However, no one responded to his calls and took to the streets, which were lined with, security forces. There was heavy security presence in all of Egypt’s streets, and January 25th passed without commemorating the revolution. Of course, the coup media completely ignored the anniversary and only celebrated National Police Day.

The revolution, ladies and gentlemen, has no schedule or specific days to break out. They are an accumulation of pressure and can explode at any time of the year, without any calculations or planning.

The revolution is present in the hearts of the Egyptians, and the January revolution will not be just a memory, but rather a fuel for an upcoming revolution. I am sure that it will break out once again soon.

“Indeed, they see it [as] distant, But We see it [as] near.”

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.